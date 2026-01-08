Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Down 10.4% – What’s Next?

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,844 and last traded at GBX 1,926.58. Approximately 4,048,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,639,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,151.

ABF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,830 to GBX 1,840 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,215 to GBX 2,095 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,130 to GBX 2,000 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,058.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,141.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,148.77. The company has a market cap of £13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 174.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated British Foods plc will post 188.0990415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 43,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,103, for a total value of £918,169.80. Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 34,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,103, for a total value of £732,222.54. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders.

Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.

