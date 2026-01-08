Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 3347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.6920.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,242.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 0.14%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland?based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.