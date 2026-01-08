Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam Sells 5,124 Shares of SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) EVP Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam sold 5,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $98,534.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 525,956 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,133.88. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SailPoint alerts:

On Thursday, January 8th, Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam sold 4,245 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $83,074.65.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam sold 4,360 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $86,764.00.

SailPoint Stock Down 2.9%

SAIL traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $19.54. 2,272,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion and a PE ratio of -4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. SailPoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The firm had revenue of $281.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.35 million. SailPoint’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SailPoint during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,546,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in SailPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $8,032,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.01.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIL

About SailPoint

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.