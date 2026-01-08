TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) CFO Sells $45,129.28 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Kapral sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.47, for a total transaction of $45,129.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $781,703.60. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shane Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Shane Kapral sold 1,946 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $397,392.66.

On Monday, December 29th, Shane Kapral sold 253 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $54,739.08.

On Monday, December 22nd, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $54,376.32.

On Monday, December 15th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $52,435.76.

On Monday, December 8th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $51,412.14.

On Monday, December 1st, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $48,976.28.

On Monday, November 24th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.32, for a total value of $45,293.28.

On Monday, November 17th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.24.

TKO stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.74 and its 200-day moving average is $188.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $218.11. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.62.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

TKO Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. Arete Research upgraded TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on TKO Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. State Street Corp raised its stake in TKO Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,106,000 after purchasing an additional 887,401 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in TKO Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,964,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,530,000 after acquiring an additional 113,996 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TKO Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,057,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,806,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,670,000 after acquiring an additional 383,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TKO Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,326,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

