WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.46 and last traded at $89.3210, with a volume of 25001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.14.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.6%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of the 300 largest companies ranked by market capitalization from the WisdomTree Dividend Index. The Index is dividend weighted annually to reflect the proportionate share of the aggregate cash dividends each component company is projected to pay in the coming year, based on the most recently declared dividend per share.

