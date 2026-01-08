VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.56 and last traded at $105.1590, with a volume of 103301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.06.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.54.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.3106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
- A month before the crash
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
- Hit Your Retirement “Freedom Number” (Without $1 Million)
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.