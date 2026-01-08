Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,094 and last traded at GBX 6,094, with a volume of 4555683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,988.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,700 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,400 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,600 to GBX 5,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,192.50.

The stock has a market cap of £41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,928.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,647.48.

In other news, insider Patricia Verduin acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,867 per share, for a total transaction of £7,920.45. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world’s best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands.

Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years.

We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide.

At Reckitt, we’re all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

