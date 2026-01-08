Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sells $262,941.61 in Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $262,941.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,495,761.23. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sara Bonstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Sara Bonstein sold 1,447 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $252,023.99.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Sara Bonstein sold 1,678 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $293,767.46.

Insmed Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.27. 2,588,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,398. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.24. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 264.83% and a negative return on equity of 183.55%. The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Insmed by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Insmed by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 404.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Cowen set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Redburn Partners set a $263.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Trending Headlines about Insmed

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-profile media attention — Jim Cramer singled out Insmed as “worth keeping an eye on,” which can attract retail interest and trading volume. Read More.

Public SEC disclosures: the insider sales were reported in Form 4 filings (transparent regulatory reporting), and insiders still retain large positions — meaning these may be planned sales rather than full exits. See aggregated reporting of recent insider transactions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling — multiple senior executives (CEO William Lewis, CFO Sara Bonstein, COO Roger Adsett and other insiders) sold thousands of shares across Jan. 6–8. Such clustered sales by top management often spook investors and can pressure the stock. One recent block sale by insider Orlov (87,290 shares, ~$15.3M) is particularly large and notable. Read More.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

