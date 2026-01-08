Roger Adsett Sells 2,059 Shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $358,616.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 107,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,740,866.17. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Roger Adsett sold 802 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $140,406.14.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Roger Adsett sold 1,429 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $247,688.57.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.08. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $212.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 183.55% and a negative net margin of 264.83%.The firm had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,748,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Insmed by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 33,626 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,578,000.

Insmed News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-profile media attention — Jim Cramer singled out Insmed as “worth keeping an eye on,” which can attract retail interest and trading volume. Read More.

High-profile media attention — Jim Cramer singled out Insmed as “worth keeping an eye on,” which can attract retail interest and trading volume. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Public SEC disclosures: the insider sales were reported in Form 4 filings (transparent regulatory reporting), and insiders still retain large positions — meaning these may be planned sales rather than full exits. See aggregated reporting of recent insider transactions. Read More.

Public SEC disclosures: the insider sales were reported in Form 4 filings (transparent regulatory reporting), and insiders still retain large positions — meaning these may be planned sales rather than full exits. See aggregated reporting of recent insider transactions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling — multiple senior executives (CEO William Lewis, CFO Sara Bonstein, COO Roger Adsett and other insiders) sold thousands of shares across Jan. 6–8. Such clustered sales by top management often spook investors and can pressure the stock. One recent block sale by insider Orlov (87,290 shares, ~$15.3M) is particularly large and notable. Read More.

Large, concentrated insider selling — multiple senior executives (CEO William Lewis, CFO Sara Bonstein, COO Roger Adsett and other insiders) sold thousands of shares across Jan. 6–8. Such clustered sales by top management often spook investors and can pressure the stock. One recent block sale by insider Orlov (87,290 shares, ~$15.3M) is particularly large and notable. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation risk — Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into claims on behalf of Insmed investors, which raises legal/settlement risk and typically weighs on sentiment until resolved. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Insmed from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Featured Stories

