Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $1,790,758.08 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,790,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,020,912.68. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,266 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $1,901,946.42.

TWLO traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.46. 2,386,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. Twilio’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Rosenblatt raised its price target to $180 and kept a "buy" rating, implying meaningful upside vs. current levels — a near?term catalyst for buyers.

Seeking Alpha published a bullish thesis positioning Twilio as a strong "agentic AI" play, citing double?digit revenue growth, improving net retention (~109%) and expanding TAM from AI initiatives — supports a growth rerating narrative.

BTIG initiated coverage (noted in press reports) — new coverage raises visibility but impact depends on BTIG's stance and model assumptions.

Analyst and media pieces are debating valuation — Yahoo asks whether TWLO is "stretched" after volatile multi?year moves; useful for longer?term framing but inconclusive on near?term direction.

MSN published a turnaround?focused article weighing whether Twilio can regain momentum in 2026 — helpful for sentiment but not an immediate catalyst.

Insider selling: CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,213 shares at about $135.97 (reported sale on Jan 5) and other insiders have disclosed recent sales — a signal that can create near?term selling pressure and weigh on sentiment.

Piper Sandler downgraded TWLO from "strong?buy" to "hold" and raised questions about execution on the AI strategy — the downgrade injects skepticism and likely dampens enthusiasm among momentum traders.

Broader tech weakness / sector selloff stories (coverage grouping Marqeta, MongoDB, Twilio, Asana and BILL) highlight why TWLO shares are down today — marketwide pressure amplifies stock?specific negatives.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on Twilio in a report on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Twilio by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Twilio by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

