Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Insider Sells $4,114,530.00 in Stock

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,660. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Suren Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Suren Gupta sold 3,786 shares of Allstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.13, for a total value of $814,482.18.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Suren Gupta sold 750 shares of Allstate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $161,257.50.

On Monday, November 24th, Suren Gupta sold 600 shares of Allstate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $129,012.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of Allstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $4,706,857.91.

On Monday, November 17th, Suren Gupta sold 400 shares of Allstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $86,088.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Suren Gupta sold 1,400 shares of Allstate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $301,028.00.

Allstate Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.92. 1,640,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.12. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 12.53%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 12.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI set a $225.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.8% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

