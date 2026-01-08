Insider Selling: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 263,900 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,360. The trade was a 74.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 77,758 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,177.68.

On Monday, December 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 82,242 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $2,982,917.34.

On Thursday, December 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 24,498 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $948,807.54.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 135,502 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $5,199,211.74.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 14,152 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $539,191.20.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 145,848 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $5,520,346.80.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 36,664 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $1,324,670.32.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 123,336 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $4,501,764.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,937 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,762.06.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 149,063 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $5,804,513.22.

Shares of IOT stock traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $33.75. 6,378,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,595. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,716,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,474 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,308,000 after buying an additional 1,242,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Samsara by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,244,000 after buying an additional 2,910,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Samsara by 65.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,387,000 after buying an additional 1,931,870 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Samsara by 74.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,964,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,700,000 after buying an additional 1,696,341 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

