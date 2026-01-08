ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.53 on January 26th

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5331 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 3.2%
Shares of USOI stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $47.90. 415,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $68.01.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
