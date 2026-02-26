Partners Group Holding AG Sells 13,292 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Partners Group Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $33,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,436,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,487,924,000 after buying an additional 774,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,856,000 after purchasing an additional 126,329 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,390,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,131,000 after buying an additional 74,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $1,064,206,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,596,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,809,000 after acquiring an additional 284,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $1,724,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,130. The trade was a 32.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 30,390 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.36, for a total transaction of $7,000,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 225,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,675.48. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 62,746 shares of company stock worth $14,470,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $228.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

