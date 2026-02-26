Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.80 million. Taboola.com had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Taboola.com’s conference call:

Realize is showing early acceleration — management cited 7% ex-TAC Gross Profit growth and 7% Adjusted EBITDA for 2025, with $163M in free cash flow (?76% conversion), driven by better retention and higher advertiser spend on the platform.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $850.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.29. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Key Headlines Impacting Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 147,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 163,605 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 114.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,005,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,864 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,449,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 525,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,427,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 55,910 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Taboola.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

Featured Stories

