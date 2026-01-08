Scott Allen Sells 2,000 Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CAO Scott Allen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $12.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $327.02. 33,757,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,494,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $346.30. The company has a market cap of $368.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

