Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 19,200 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $221,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,760,818 shares in the company, valued at $31,804,623.36. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, December 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,326 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $64,284.82.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,303 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $89,096.60.

On Monday, December 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,571 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $79,574.81.

On Monday, December 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,717 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $129,247.02.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $261,312.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,004 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $39,999.96.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 32,706 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $322,808.22.

On Thursday, December 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 26,090 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $247,855.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 28,044 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $257,443.92.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,056 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $36,544.56.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EverCommerce stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. 145,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,696. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,205.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 200.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 863.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 177.6% in the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EVCM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price objective on EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EVCM

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.