PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Eric Pauwels Sells 1,789 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) insider Eric Pauwels sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $137,663.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,314.95. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 7th, Eric Pauwels sold 1,352 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $104,752.96.

On Friday, December 19th, Eric Pauwels sold 20,508 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,584,448.08.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Eric Pauwels sold 40,290 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,039,074.70.

On Thursday, December 18th, Eric Pauwels sold 3,202 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $240,342.12.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

PTCT stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $76.85. 1,625,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.49.

PTC Therapeutics News Roundup

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.11% and a net margin of 42.25%.PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals still supportive — PTC reported an earnings and revenue beat in its last quarter (Nov.) and maintains strong margins relative to peers, which underpins the stock’s valuation and analyst interest. MarketBeat PTCT profile

Recent fundamentals still supportive — PTC reported an earnings and revenue beat in its last quarter (Nov.) and maintains strong margins relative to peers, which underpins the stock’s valuation and analyst interest. Neutral Sentiment: Small inducement grant: the company approved 300 restricted stock units for a new non?executive employee on Jan. 2 — immaterial dilution and likely not a major near?term driver. PR Newswire: Inducement Grants

Small inducement grant: the company approved 300 restricted stock units for a new non?executive employee on Jan. 2 — immaterial dilution and likely not a major near?term driver. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus is a “Hold” with a mixed set of price targets and ratings — this produces limited conviction among buy?side actors and can temper short?term moves. Analyst consensus report

Analyst consensus is a “Hold” with a mixed set of price targets and ratings — this produces limited conviction among buy?side actors and can temper short?term moves. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling disclosed in multiple Form 4s — several executives and directors (including the CEO, CFO, EVP, VPs and others) sold several tens of thousands of shares across Jan. 6–7 at ~\$77 per share, representing millions of dollars of proceeds. Collective insider sales at this scale can put near?term downward pressure on the stock and signal to some investors that insiders are taking gains. The filings and aggregated alert are here for review. InsiderTrades: Jan. insider sales alert

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. Barclays upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTCT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 96.5% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.