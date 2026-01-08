John Wilson Sells 1,520 Shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) Chairman John Wilson sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $90,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 607,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,667.80. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rollins stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.20. 1,920,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,114. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.02%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 266,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 331,074 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $451,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

