Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1382 per share on Friday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance
QQQY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 109,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,690. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.
About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
