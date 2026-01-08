Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1382 per share on Friday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

QQQY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 109,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,690. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek limited exposure to the performance of the index. QQQY was launched on Sep 14, 2023 and is issued by Defiance.

