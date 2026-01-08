Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Shares Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 908,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 276,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Up 25.0%

The company has a market cap of C$11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks. It also offers spectral surveillance architecture. The company was formerly known as KIK Polymers Inc and changed its name to Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc in January 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.