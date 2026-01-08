Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 908,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 276,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Up 25.0%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.41.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks. It also offers spectral surveillance architecture. The company was formerly known as KIK Polymers Inc and changed its name to Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc in January 2012.
