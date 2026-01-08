T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 6,788 shares.The stock last traded at $45.7160 and had previously closed at $46.34.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.99 million, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $245,000.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

