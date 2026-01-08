Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $149.09 and last traded at $149.1250, with a volume of 39841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton from $149.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Quaker Houghton Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.93.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.06 million. Quaker Houghton had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.Quaker Houghton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Houghton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -414.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Houghton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Houghton during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Houghton Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

