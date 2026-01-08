Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Andritz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andritz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Andritz had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Andritz will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

