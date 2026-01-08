Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of KNX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.61. 2,912,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, SVP Reed Stultz sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $241,684.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952.15. This represents a 90.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $193,672.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,205.76. This trade represents a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $2,220,707. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 269.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,231,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,164,000 after buying an additional 1,627,791 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,407,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,817,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

