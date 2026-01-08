Best Chinese Stocks To Watch Today – January 8th

Regencell Bioscience, Diageo, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, UP Fintech, RBB Bancorp, Universe Pharmaceuticals, and Taoping are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies that are incorporated in or primarily operate in China, including mainland A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, Hong Kong-listed H-shares, and Chinese firms trading abroad via ADRs or foreign listings. For investors they offer exposure to China’s economic growth and sector opportunities but also bring country-specific risks such as regulatory intervention, governance differences, currency and capital-flow controls, and geopolitical tensions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC)

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

Taoping (TAOP)

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

