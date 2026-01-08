VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.
NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $55.92 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $162.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61.
