VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $55.92 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $162.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility. VSMV was launched on Jun 22, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

