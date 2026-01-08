Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Plans $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $14.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $140.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $126.45 and a one year high of $220.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.62.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

