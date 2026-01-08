Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0287 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of TPHD opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $318.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.