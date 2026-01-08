Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
Jefferies Financial Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 2.4%
Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.51.
Jefferies Financial Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Jefferies Financial Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 business beat head?line expectations: Jefferies reported revenue above estimates and saw strength in M&A dealmaking and underwriting, supporting the view that Wall Street deal activity is recovering. This helped justify upside momentum in the shares. Jefferies profit rises on dealmaking rebound, strong underwriting
- Positive Sentiment: The company’s formal Q4 release and shareholder letter highlighted a “strong 2025 rebound” and a strategic alliance with SMBC, which management presents as durable franchise and revenue tailwinds. That messaging supports improved medium?term outlook. Jefferies Highlights Strong 2025 Rebound and SMBC Alliance
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are parsing underlying metrics (bookrunner fees, trading, loan marks); some note adjusted results outperformed while GAAP figures include items that warrant closer look — useful for modeling but not immediate catalysts by themselves. Here’s What Key Metrics Tell Us About Jefferies (JEF) Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: One?time charge tied to First Brands: Jefferies booked roughly a $30 million hit related to First Brands, which reduced GAAP profit and prompted headlines about a profit drop — a near?term earnings drag and headline risk. Jefferies takes US$30 million hit on First Brands as profit drops
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/claims activity: First Brands’ founder alleges Jefferies withheld documents in related proceedings, and a shareholder law firm (Pomerantz) launched an investor probe into Jefferies — both increase litigation and reputational risk until resolved. First Brands Founder Says Jefferies Is Withholding Documents (1) INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. – JEF
- Negative Sentiment: Separate reputational/legal item: a former Jefferies banker pleaded not guilty to a UK insider?trading charge — not a direct corporate action but potential noise for investors watching governance and compliance headlines. Ex-Jefferies banker pleads not guilty to UK insider trading charge – report
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.
In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.
