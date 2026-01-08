Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Jefferies Financial Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.

In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.

