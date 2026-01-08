VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

