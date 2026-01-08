iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.45 and a 1 year high of $112.93. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, and oil and gas companies.

