iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Acquired by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.44 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $100.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53.

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

