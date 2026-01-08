Oxford Lane Capital Corp. $OXLC Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 998,467 shares during the period. Oxford Lane Capital comprises 1.4% of Realta Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $25.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

