Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,338,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 224.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,338 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,319,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682,899 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,046,000 after purchasing an additional 252,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7,702.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 250,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 247,555 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.29.

Jabil Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE JBL opened at $224.48 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.90 and its 200 day moving average is $215.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $4,950,934.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,577,573.68. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,993,315.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,487.63. This represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,273 shares of company stock worth $47,462,555. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

