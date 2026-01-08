Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Edenred Stock Down 0.9%

About Edenred

Shares of Edenred stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Edenred has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Edenred is a global leader in prepaid corporate services, offering a suite of digital and paper-based solutions designed to enhance employee benefits, streamline expense management and support corporate fleets. The company originated in 1962 as part of the Accor group and was listed as an independent entity on Euronext Paris in 2010. Today, Edenred operates under the Ticket Restaurant® brand, which remains a flagship offering for meal voucher programs, alongside a host of other employee engagement and incentive tools.

The company’s core products and services include employee benefits such as meal vouchers, food allowances and leisure gift certificates, as well as incentive and rewards programs that help organizations motivate and recognize their workforce.

