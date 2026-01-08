Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EDNMY
Edenred Stock Down 0.9%
About Edenred
Edenred is a global leader in prepaid corporate services, offering a suite of digital and paper-based solutions designed to enhance employee benefits, streamline expense management and support corporate fleets. The company originated in 1962 as part of the Accor group and was listed as an independent entity on Euronext Paris in 2010. Today, Edenred operates under the Ticket Restaurant® brand, which remains a flagship offering for meal voucher programs, alongside a host of other employee engagement and incentive tools.
The company’s core products and services include employee benefits such as meal vouchers, food allowances and leisure gift certificates, as well as incentive and rewards programs that help organizations motivate and recognize their workforce.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Edenred
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Wall Street ‘Sleeper Stock’ Could Become #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.