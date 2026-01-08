Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,676.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.