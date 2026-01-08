Bittensor Price Tops $269.01 on Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Bittensor has a market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $177.87 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for about $269.01 or 0.00298628 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,566,837 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Bittensor platform. Bittensor has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 10,565,944.89911993 in circulation. The last known price of Bittensor is 273.06831729 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $162,864,552.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

