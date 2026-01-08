IOTA Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. IOTA has a market cap of $433.58 million and $16.80 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,233,472,108 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars.

