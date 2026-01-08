Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $11.87 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 463,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,197 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,337,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,806.3% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,236 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,117,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,753,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,074,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 533,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.