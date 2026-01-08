Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,067,953.12. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,464 shares of company stock valued at $228,860,293. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.92.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $651.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $656.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $692.45. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $181.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

