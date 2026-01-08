Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.85 and last traded at GBX 6.85. 442,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,169,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.
Sabien Technology Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94.
Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX (2.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Sabien Technology Group had a negative net margin of 76.65% and a negative return on equity of 141.37%.
Sabien Technology Group Company Profile
Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use. Sabien Technology Group Plc sells its products directly, as well as through various facilities management and property management organizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sabien Technology Group
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Sabien Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabien Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.