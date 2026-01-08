DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,082 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 186.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $1,962,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,003 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. TD Cowen dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $210.23 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

