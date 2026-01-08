Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,719,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,221,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,593,000 after purchasing an additional 378,455 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,138,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,937,000 after acquiring an additional 311,300 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,384,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after purchasing an additional 228,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $35,343,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,999,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,379,868.20. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

