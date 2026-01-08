Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

A opened at $147.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 18.75%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $464,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,811.54. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,987.92. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,468,962 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

