Emil Kuriakose Sells 1,155 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) insider Emil Kuriakose sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $44,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,578.05. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of -0.28.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 762.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small?molecule therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s research and development efforts center on novel mechanisms of action designed to address the underlying causes of progressive liver disorders, including inflammation, fibrosis and metabolic dysregulation. By advancing targeted compounds that can be administered orally, Terns aims to offer patients more convenient and effective treatment options compared to injectable or biologic therapies.

The company’s pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

See Also

