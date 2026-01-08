HC Wainwright Weighs in on Evommune FY2025 Earnings

Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Evommune in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.36) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evommune’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get Evommune alerts:

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.58) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

EVMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Evommune to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evommune in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Evommune in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Evommune in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Evommune in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evommune

Evommune Stock Performance

NYSE EVMN opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Evommune has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Evommune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evommune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evommune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.