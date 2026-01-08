HC Wainwright Weighs in on Evommune FY2025 Earnings

Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Evommune in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.36) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evommune’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.
Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.58) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evommune
Evommune Stock Performance
NYSE EVMN opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Evommune has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $24.03.
Evommune Company Profile
Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evommune
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Evommune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evommune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.