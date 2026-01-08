Sidoti Csr Has Bearish Estimate for TSE:DRT FY2025 Earnings

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, January 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.52 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 42.34%.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.00 million, a PE ratio of -22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.21. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. It offers services to various sectors which include healthcare, education, commercial and other sectors. DIRTT operates its activity through the U.S and Canada of which, the United States generates a majority of revenue.

