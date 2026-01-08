Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 15,019 Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF $JSML

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 224.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JSML opened at $76.08 on Thursday. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund. JSML was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.